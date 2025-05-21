Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ risks weaponization of space, China says

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused President Donald Trump of undermining "global strategic balance and stability" by pushing ahead on his "Golden Dome" missile defense shield program -- and urged the U.S. to abandon the project.

Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the project at an Oval Office briefing on Tuesday, confirming reports that the administration was seeking to establish a missile defense umbrella the president said would be capable of "intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space."

The project will cost around $175 billion and be operational in three years, Trump said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters at a Wednesday briefing that the proposed shield will "heighten the risk of turning the space into a war zone and creating a space arms race and shake the international security and arms control system," according to a readout posted to the ministry's website.

"It plans to expand the U.S. arsenal of means for combat operations in outer space, including R&D and deployment of orbital interception systems," Mao said.

"That gives the project a strong offensive nature and violates the principle of peaceful use in the Outer Space Treaty," she added, referring to the 1967 agreement which -- among other things -- prohibited the use of nuclear weapons in space and limited any usage of all "celestial bodies" for peaceful purposes.

"This is yet another 'America First' initiative that puts the U.S.' absolute security above all else," Mao continued. "It violates the principle of 'undiminished security for all' and will hurt global strategic balance and stability," she said. "China is gravely concerned."

"We urge the U.S. to give up developing and deploying global anti-missile system, and take concrete actions to enhance strategic trust between major countries and uphold global strategic stability," Mao said.

Trump began calling for a U.S. missile defense shield inspired by Israel's Iron Dome -- which is used to intercept short-range projectiles -- a year ago on the campaign trail after watching Israel and its Western allies defeat some 300 missiles and drones fired during an attack by Iran. The attack was thwarted by a range of anti-missile systems and military aircraft.

Military officials said at the time that they hadn't expressed a need for such a comprehensive shield to defend the U.S. Critics of Trump's plan noted the U.S. wasn't under threat from its neighbors, Canada and Mexico, and is buffered by two oceans.

The "Golden Dome" project has echoes of the failed Cold War-era "Star Wars" program, which likewise sought to introduce a defense umbrella against nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. At the time, critics -- including leaders in the Soviet Union -- said such a project was both unworkable and could spark a new arms race.

