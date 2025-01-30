Trump’s missing the point on DEI and meritocracy, experts say

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) -- Executive orders signed recently by President Donald Trump state that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs prioritize diversity over merit in hiring, claiming DEI efforts are an “immense public waste and shameful discrimination."



Some experts in the DEI field disagree, and several tell ABC News that diversity, equity and inclusion programs are aimed at creating a true merit-based system, where hiring, salaries, retention and promotions are decided without bias or discrimination toward employees.



Before the anti-discrimination legislative movement of the 1960s -- including the Equal Pay Act of 1963, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 -- discrimination against certain groups was widespread, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.



"If you were from a dominant group -- generally white people, generally men, straight, cisgender, fully-abled -- you had a huge leg up in terms of getting employment recommendations, higher pay promotions," Erica Foldy, a professor at NYU’s Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, told ABC News.



She continued, "So, Trump and his allies are harking back to this time that they say was more merit-based, but that's not at all how these organizations operated."



DEI initiatives -- like implementing accessibility measures for people with disabilities, addressing gender pay inequity, diversifying recruitment outreach, or holding anti-discrimination trainings -- are intended to correct discriminatory organizational practices, experts say.



DEI experts argue that diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are "on the path of creating more merit-based companies, more merit-based firms," Foldy said, aiming to ensure that qualified people of all backgrounds have an "equal chance of being hired; you're going to be paid the same as employees at comparable levels."



"Business as usual, without attention to discrimination, is deeply, deeply inequitable," Foldy said.



Amri Johnson, a DEI expert and author, told ABC News that the ideal of meritocracy operates under the assumption "that opportunities are fair." Today, studies across industries continue to show that discrimination against a person's race, gender, disability, sexual orientation, military background, or other factors continues to permeate the job market.



"If organizations truly want the best talent, companies need to be intentional about how they source and engage with talent," said Johnson.



Each year, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission plays a role in hundreds of legal cases concerning ongoing discrimination against protected classes in the workplace.



The EEOC's 2023 performance report offers a long list of lawsuits it settled or won that year. One lawsuit noted blatant racist graffiti or comments made by fellow employees, paired with the discriminatory designation of hard physical labor solely for Black employees; others noted the failures of several employers to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant or disabled workers that led to the employee's termination or job offers rescinded.



One study found that racial and ethnic discrimination in hiring continues to be a problem globally.



"Relative to white applicants, applicants of color from all backgrounds in the study had to submit about 50% more applications per callback on average," according to research from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that analyzed 90 studies involving 174,000 total fake job applications tweaked to include racial indicators but with otherwise similar professional credentials.



"Diversity doesn’t go away because DEI goes away. It is an inevitable part of any human community (business or otherwise)," said Johnson. "Not learning how to deal with its tensions and complexity is leaving value on the table."



Some DEI experts point to research from management consulting firm McKinsey & Company that found that companies with more diversity financially and socially outperform those that are less diverse.



"The most successful companies understand that DEI isn’t just a '"nice-to-have,'" said Christie Smith, the former vice president for inclusion and diversity at Apple, in a written statement. "It’s a driver of innovation, talent attraction, and competitive advantage. The question is whether leaders will have the courage to stay the course and hold firm against political headwinds."



On Thursday, Trump claimed, without citing evidence, that diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for air traffic controllers at the Federal Aviation Administration were partly to blame for the tragic plane and helicopter collision in Washington on Wednesday night.



The accusation comes after Trump signed sweeping orders aiming to terminate "diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility" programs in or sponsored by the federal government and its contractors.



The White House argues that DEI programs "deny, discredit, and undermine the traditional American values of hard work, excellence, and individual achievement in favor of an unlawful, corrosive, and pernicious identity-based spoils system."



"Americans deserve a government committed to serving every person with equal dignity and respect, and to expending precious taxpayer resources only on making America great," reads Trump's executive order.



The order revokes several decades-old or years-old executive actions, including the 1965 Equal Employment Opportunity order prohibiting hiring discrimination by federal contractors and its amendments expanding professional development, data collection and retention opportunities.



The order also explicitly revokes a 1994 order to develop environmental justice strategies that address disproportionately high health and environmental impacts faced by low-income or minority communities.



Among the list of orders that are now revoked is a 2011 order requiring federal agencies to develop strategies "to identify and remove barriers to equal employment opportunity."



Those in favor of axing DEI programs argue that these initiatives could lead to lawsuits claiming discrimination following the Supreme Court's ruling on SFFA v. Harvard that disallows race to be taken into consideration in college applications.



The National Center for Public Policy Research has been a strong advocate against DEI, submitting shareholder proposals to reverse the DEI policies at major companies like Costco, John Deere, and others. Ethan Peck, deputy director for the NCPPR’s Free Enterprise Project, told ABC News that such companies should be "colorblind."



"We're saying that companies have an obligation, a legal obligation, and an obligation to their shareholders, and an obligation to their employees to treat everybody the same, regardless of their race and sex, and we'd submit any proposal to keep that that way," Peck said.

