TSA launches program allowing non-travelers past security

Airport TSA PreCheck lines. (Douglas Rissing/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The Transportation Security Administration has launched a new program that allows some people without a plane ticket to go through airport security.

The program, called Gateside by TSA PreCheck, allows eligible TSA PreCheck members to enter the secure area of participating airports to meet or see off friends and family at their gate, meet someone during a layover, or visit airport restaurants and shops.

Gateside is currently available at 13 airports across the United States, including Los Angeles International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport.

The other participating airports are Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, Indianapolis International Airport, Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, Will Rogers International Airport, Eppley Airfield and Salt Lake City International Airport.

TSA is assessing the program as it looks to expand it to additional airports.

The program offers a new way for people without boarding passes to access airport gates, which has been heavily restricted since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

To use Gateside, visitors must have TSA PreCheck benefits and a Known Traveler Number, or KTN.

Visitors can apply online for a Gateside pass between one and three days before their planned airport visit. The Gateside pass is free and valid only for the approved visit.

Once approved, visitors must bring an acceptable form of identification and their Gateside approval to the airport and go through a TSA PreCheck security lane.

Visitors who do not have an acceptable form of identification can use TSA ConfirmID to verify their identity for a $45 fee, according to TSA.

Children can also participate but must be included on their parent or guardian's application.

The new program comes as TSA continues to test new ways to change the airport security experience.

Earlier this summer, TSA began testing self-service ID checks for eligible travelers at several airports, including Los Angeles International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

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