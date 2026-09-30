TSA says officers must stand, chairs banned at airport checkpoints nationwide

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The Transportation Security Administration says it's taking away chairs at airport checkpoints nationwide and that TSA officers who check passengers' IDs must stand, saying the move is designed to help officers remain alert.

"This welcome change reinforces both our security posture and our commitment to hospitality by having these officers on their feet and alert," a TSA spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. "All officers must meet fitness for duty requirements to be capable of performing their vital national security function while simultaneously creating a welcoming and professional environment for travelers."

The union representing TSA workers is pushing back on the chair ban, saying they were not consulted before the decision was made and that "these chairs serve as basic ergonomic and safety support for officers that stand and walk on hard surfaces all day. TSA is treating this matter like it is a privilege it is not; it is basic safety and common decency for the workforce."

The union has advised its local leaders to communicate with officers, as they "are moving aggressively to address this matter," urging all members to also reach out to their congressional leaders to express their concern over the decision.

"This disregard for employee rights and safety is an example of a broad pattern of TSA's true consideration of the employees who keep our nation safe," the union said.

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