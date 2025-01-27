Tucker Carlson’s son Buckley is joining JD Vance’s staff

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) -- Buckley Carlson, a former Capitol Hill aide and the son of conservative media personality Tucker Carlson, is set to join Vice President JD Vance's press office, sources tell ABC News.

The younger Carlson is set to serve as Vance's deputy press secretary, sources said.

Buckley Carlson has worked as an aide on Capitol Hill since 2019, including most recently serving as deputy chief of staff to Republican Rep. Jim Banks.

He first joined Banks' office in 2019 as a staff assistant before becoming communications director in 2021.

Earlier this month, Vance tapped several former employees to join his vice presidential staff in senior staff roles, including Jacob Reses, who is continuing to serve as his chief of staff.

Brian Gray, who served as Vance's political director for his 2022 Senate campaign and state director for his Senate office, was tapped to be his deputy chief of staff.

Ben Moss will serve as Vance's director of domestic policy after previously serving as Vance's general counsel during his time in the Senate.

Andy Baker, a former foreign officer, was brought on to serve as Vance's national security adviser.

Will Martin was made Vance's communication director after previously serving as Vance's communication director during his time in the Senate. Luke Schroeder, who previously served as press secretary for Vance's Senate office, is now Vance's deputy communications director. Both men also worked for Vance during the presidential campaign.

Taylor Van Kirk is Vance's press secretary after previously working as the communications director for his 2022 Senate campaign and as his press secretary during the presidential campaign.

Vance's director of operations is Abby Delahoyde, who previously held the same role under Vance when he was in the Senate. She also previously worked for Rep. Byron Donalds and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Sean Cooksey, the former chair of the Federal Election Commission, also joined the vice president's staff to serve as general counsel to Vance.

