‘Tulsa King’ will head to New York City for season 5

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Andrea Tuccillo
October 6, 2026
Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. (Photo Credit: Steve Swisher/Paramount+)

Tulsa King is in for a change of scenery.

The Sylvester Stallone-led series has been renewed for season 5 at Paramount+ and will be relocating from Oklahoma to New York City.

Production is now underway on the new episodes, which find Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi heading back to his big-city mobster roots.

“We are thrilled to bring fans even more of this incredible series, and to be shooting the next season of Tulsa King in New York, where Dwight Manfredi’s story will continue to evolve,” said Drew Brown, EVP, Physical Production, Paramount Television Studios.

The previous seasons were shot in Atlanta, Georgia.

Season 5 will see Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Scarlet Rose Stallone, who plays Spencer on the show, upped to series regular. Erik Palladino, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Skordi and Nickola Shreli also join the cast in series regular roles.

Tulsa King returns for season 4 on Oct. 16.

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