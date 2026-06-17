Turnout Is Low For Motorcycle Week
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Laconia Motorcycle Week is continuing for a few more days, but so far turnout has been low.
Organizers say attendance is down between 20 and 25-percent compared to previous years.
That decline is being attributed to several factors such as the economy and fewer tourists wanting to travel from Canada.
Despite early struggles, officials believe attendance will increase this weekend before the event wraps up Sunday.