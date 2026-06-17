Turnout Is Low For Motorcycle Week

Turnout Is Low For Motorcycle Week
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 17, 2026

Laconia Motorcycle Week is continuing for a few more days, but so far turnout has been low.

Organizers say attendance is down between 20 and 25-percent compared to previous years.

That decline is being attributed to several factors such as the economy and fewer tourists wanting to travel from Canada.

Despite early struggles, officials believe attendance will increase this weekend before the event wraps up Sunday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Coca-Cola Unveiling Brand-New Can

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 17, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH Governor Signed 18 bills, Vetoed Three

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 16, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital