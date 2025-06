The NH Department of Transportation is giving drivers a head up about paving work in Merrimack today.

Crews will be out between mile marker 14 and 16 on the F.E. Everett Turnpike between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Lane shifts and lane closures will be used throughout the day and people who travel in that area should be prepared for delays.

This work is part of the turnpike widening and construction project from north of Exit 12 to south of Exit 13.