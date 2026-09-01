Twin Beams Of Light To Rise From Mt. Washington On 25th Anniversary Of 9/11

Twin Beams Of Light To Rise From Mt. Washington On 25th Anniversary Of 9/11
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 1, 2026

A New Hampshire group is organizing a tribute to those who lost their lives and the first responders who answered calls during the September 11th, 2001 attacks.

From September 9th through the 12th two beams of light will appear in the sky above Mount Washington between 8 p.m. and midnight.

“The Honor Summit” will be visible from over 100 miles away on clear nights.

Organizers say the best location to see the lights will be east or west of Mount Washington.

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