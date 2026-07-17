Two Charged Following Manchester Shooting

Two people are under arrest after an early morning shooting at a Manchester gas station that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident began as an argument inside Brother’s Express on Union Street around 2 a.m. and escalated into a physical fight outside before shots were fired.

Several hours later, Jovan and Elijah Elias went to the Manchester Police Department, where they were taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of first-degree assault.

Investigators expanded the crime scene to a nearby apartment building, where they examined suspected bullet holes as neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots.

It remains unclear when the two men will appear in court.