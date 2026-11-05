Two Hikers Rescued On Mount Washington

Two 18-year-old hikers are safe following their rescue on Mount Washington Tuesday night.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said two men from Rochester, New York, were not prepared for their hike.

They were directed to use an emergency shelter at the Lakes of the Clouds AMC Hut.

When rescuers reached the men they were given food, lights and warmer clothing.

The rescue party descended Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail and safely reached the Base Station of the Cog Railway early yesterday morning.