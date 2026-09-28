Two Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 101 In Amherst

Two Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 101 In Amherst
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 28, 2026

A head-on collision involving a commercial heating oil truck and two other vehicles left two people dead in Amherst on Friday.

The crash took place around 1:22 p.m. on Route 101 near Merrimack Road.

According to the Amherst Police Department, a westbound sedan crossed the center line and struck an oncoming oil delivery truck head-on, sending the sedan spinning back into the westbound lane, where it was struck by a pickup truck.

Police confirmed that both the driver of the sedan and the driver of the tanker died at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

RELATED ARTICLES

Poll:  NH Congressional Races

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 28, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Power Outage Update From The Storm

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 28, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital