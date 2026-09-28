Two Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 101 In Amherst

A head-on collision involving a commercial heating oil truck and two other vehicles left two people dead in Amherst on Friday.

The crash took place around 1:22 p.m. on Route 101 near Merrimack Road.

According to the Amherst Police Department, a westbound sedan crossed the center line and struck an oncoming oil delivery truck head-on, sending the sedan spinning back into the westbound lane, where it was struck by a pickup truck.

Police confirmed that both the driver of the sedan and the driver of the tanker died at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.