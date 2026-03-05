Two Stabbed in Hillsborough

Two Stabbed in Hillsborough
March 5, 2026

Hillsborough Police said two people have life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed at a home on Preston Street yesterday afternoon.

Officials said the department received a 911 call at about 4:16 p.m. Wednesday reporting the stabbing. When officers arrived, they found two people in the driveway, suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. Both of the victims were taken to Concord Hospital, where they underwent surgery.  Both victims remain in critical condition.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jeremy Belida,  of Hillsborough, barricaded himself inside the home.  A state police SWAT team was brought in and a shelter-in-place alert was issued for the surrounding area.

Police announced shortly after 3 a.m.  this morning that Belida had been taken into custody by the SWAT team.

