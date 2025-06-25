Two Suspicious Deaths Being Investigated

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 25, 2025

The NH Attorney General’s office is investigating reports of two suspicious deaths today.

The office is reporting a suspicious death in Keene where a 17-year-old male is deceased after a shooting incident in a parking lot on Winchester Street in Keene early this morning.

In addition, the Attorney General’s office is reporting a suspicious death of an adult male on Tilton Hill Road in Pittsfield.

While the investigation in both cases are just beginning, all parties involved have been identified and there is no known threat to the general public at this time. The exact circumstances surrounding those incidents.

