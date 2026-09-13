Two Teens Arrested in Kimball Castle Fire

Two teens are in custody in connection with the fire at the historic Kimball Castle in Gilford a year ago.

The teens are identified as 18-year-old Joshua Pittman of Dover and 19-year-old Peyton Eastman from Portsmouth.

They’re scheduled to be arraigned October eighth in Laconia District Court.

The castle dated back to the late 1890s and was built by a railroad tycoon It was on the National Register of Historic Places.

Authorities said following the fire the castle would have to be torn down.