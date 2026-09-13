Two Teens Arrested in Kimball Castle Fire

Two Teens Arrested in Kimball Castle Fire
Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 13, 2026

Two teens are in custody in connection with the fire at the historic Kimball Castle in Gilford a year ago.

The teens are identified as 18-year-old Joshua Pittman of Dover and 19-year-old Peyton Eastman from Portsmouth.

They’re scheduled to be arraigned October eighth in Laconia District Court.

The castle dated back to the late 1890s and was built by a railroad tycoon It was on the National Register of Historic Places.

Authorities said following the fire the castle would have to be torn down.

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