Tyler, The Creator says he’s ‘beyond grateful’ for role in ‘Marty Supreme’

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Sweenie Saint-Vil
October 7, 2025
Timothée Chalamet, Josh Safdie, Tyler The Creator, Odessa A'zion, Luke Manley and Ronald Bronstein attend the NYFF63 Secret Screening during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Tyler, The Creator attended the Marty Supreme screening at the New York Film Festival Monday night and expressed gratitude to director Josh Safdie.

“Thank you to you, Josh. Please make the biggest noise for this man. I’m so grateful, beyond grateful," Tyler said in a clip posted by the nonprofit Film at Lincoln Center. "I play piano and put on cool clothes. I do not act at all. And this man is so good that I trusted him and said, ‘Anything you need. I don’t want to read this script, I will show up and be there. Because I trust this man."

He continued, "And the team, working with y’all, it was so wonderful. I got emotional up there because you gave me a chance, so I thank you, I love you, and thank you. Please give it up.”

Loosely inspired by the story of Marty ReismanMarty Supreme follows Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet) on his quest to become a champion table tennis player. Tyler takes on the role of his partner-in-crime Wally, marking his feature film debut.

Marty Supreme also features Gwyneth Paltrow and Odessa A'zion, who attended Monday's screening, as well as Kevin O'LearyAbel Ferrara and Fran Drescher.

The film is set to arrive in theaters Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Liam Hemsworth stars as Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ season 4 trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 7, 2025
Entertainment News

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite on ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ red carpet

GMA Team
Oct. 7, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital