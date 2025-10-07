Tyler, The Creator says he’s ‘beyond grateful’ for role in ‘Marty Supreme’

Timothée Chalamet, Josh Safdie, Tyler The Creator, Odessa A'zion, Luke Manley and Ronald Bronstein attend the NYFF63 Secret Screening during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Tyler, The Creator attended the Marty Supreme screening at the New York Film Festival Monday night and expressed gratitude to director Josh Safdie.

“Thank you to you, Josh. Please make the biggest noise for this man. I’m so grateful, beyond grateful," Tyler said in a clip posted by the nonprofit Film at Lincoln Center. "I play piano and put on cool clothes. I do not act at all. And this man is so good that I trusted him and said, ‘Anything you need. I don’t want to read this script, I will show up and be there. Because I trust this man."

He continued, "And the team, working with y’all, it was so wonderful. I got emotional up there because you gave me a chance, so I thank you, I love you, and thank you. Please give it up.”

Loosely inspired by the story of Marty Reisman, Marty Supreme follows Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet) on his quest to become a champion table tennis player. Tyler takes on the role of his partner-in-crime Wally, marking his feature film debut.

Marty Supreme also features Gwyneth Paltrow and Odessa A'zion, who attended Monday's screening, as well as Kevin O'Leary, Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher.

The film is set to arrive in theaters Dec. 25.

