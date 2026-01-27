Tyra Banks says ‘I knew I went too far’ in trailer for ‘America’s Next Top Model’ docuseries

Entertainment News
Angeline Jane Bernabe
January 27, 2026
Promo art for new Netflix series, 'Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model.' (Netflix)

Tyra Banks is pulling back the curtain on America's Next Top Model.

Netflix released a trailer on Monday for a new docuseries called Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, which features exclusive interviews with Banks, Jay Alexander, Nigel Barker, Jay Manuel and more about the hit reality competition series.

The trailer features some of the show's most controversial moments, including a photo shoot where models had to switch ethnicities. There's also a clip where Banks says, "I knew I went too far."

Another clip shows Manuel saying, "We were showing the behind-the-scenes of what the fashion world was."

He adds, "I realized Tyra could do anything for the success of her show."

More clips from the trailer include interviews with some of the former models: Whitney Thompson (cycle 10, 2008), Dani Evans (cycle 6, 2006) and Giselle Samson (cycle 1, 2003). America's Next Top Model ran for 24 seasons from 2003 to 2018.

The docuseries, directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, "features unprecedented access to former contestants, judges and producers."

Furthermore, the docuseries will explore "the chaos in front and behind the camera."

Each week, contestants on America's Next Top Model would be judged on their appearance, participation in challenges and that week's photo shoot. One contestant would be eliminated each week.

Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model will be available to stream on Netflix on Feb. 16. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘The Blind Side’ actor Quinton Aaron on life support with blood infection

Mason Leib
Jan. 27, 2026
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Sinners’ among top BAFTA 2026 nominees

GMA Team
Jan. 27, 2026
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital