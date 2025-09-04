U Mass Lowell Incident Update

Police said they have identified a juvenile reported to be holding a firearm on the campus of the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Police said they have recovered the firearm, which was an airsoft replica weapon.

Officers has responded to the campus yesterday afternoon just after 2:30 for a report of a person possibly holding a firearm on the school’s South Campus.

There were no reports of a shooting.

The entire campus was ordered to shelter in place for several hours, and all campus activities were canceled for the rest of the day Wednesday.

The shelter-in-place order was later lifted.