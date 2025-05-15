U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Including NH Decline

U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Including NH Decline
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 15, 2025

Drug overdose deaths are declining in the U.S.

According to the CDC, there were 30-thousand fewer drug overdose deaths in 2024, marking the largest one-year decline ever recorded.

Experts say more research needs to be done to understand what drove the reduction, but mention several possible factors including increased availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, expanded addiction treatment and shifts in how people use drugs.

However, annual overdose deaths are higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C. all saw overdose deaths fall by at least 35-percent.

RELATED ARTICLES

Remembering Fallen Police Officers

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 15, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH System Chancellor Is Denying Allegations

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 15, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital