U2 to headline NFL’s first Thanksgiving Eve gameday

U2 performs at Suncorp Stadium on November 12, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Who said the Irish don’t celebrate Thanksgiving?

Netflix announced that U2 is headlining the NFL’s first Thanksgiving Eve game live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Nov. 25 performance, streaming exclusively on Netflix, will take place during the primetime matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams.

This isn’t the first time the Dublin-based band has taken the field. In 2002, the rock group headlined the Super Bowl 36 halftime show, playing their classic track “Beautiful Day,” and paying tribute to the victims of 9/11 with their hit songs “MLK” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

“There's a reason U2 has headlined stadiums for decades: they don't just perform, they deliver iconic moments audiences remember forever," Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said in an NFL press release. "We’re thrilled that they'll bring that same magic to the NFL stage on Netflix."

The NFL is making major plays to produce iconic halftime shows beyond the Super Bowl. Netflix's first Christmas Gameday in 2024 featured Beyoncé at halftime, where she performed hits like “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold Em’.” In 2025, Snoop Dogg carried on the tradition with Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party.

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