Uber driver charged after allegedly shooting teenage girl at Waffle House: Police

Meredith Grundy, 38, was charged after he allegedly shot a 16-year-old girl at a Waffle House in Dunwoody, Georgia, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Dunwoody Police Department

(DUNWOODY, Ga.) -- An Uber driver has been charged after he allegedly shot a teenage girl at a Georgia Waffle House after she allegedly threatened to kill him, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

Meredith Grundy, 38, was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly shot a 16-year-old girl, who remains in critical condition, officials said in a press release on Tuesday.

On Sunday at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a person being shot at a Waffle House in Dunwoody, Georgia.

Officials learned five juvenile females "ordered an Uber to take them home from the restaurant," to which the driver -- identified as Grundy -- said he could "only transport four of the five because he did not have enough room and seatbelts in the car," police said.

The group of girls then "argued with the driver about his refusal and who should cancel the trip with Uber," police said.

The argument began to escalate, with one of the teens threatening "to kill the driver" before she "struck him in the face while he was inside the car," police said.

Grundy then fired a gun and "struck the female who assaulted him," police said.

When speaking to authorities, the other teens denied the assault and threat took place, officials said.

The victim, a 16-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. She remains in critical, but stable condition, officials confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday.

Grundy, who was taken to the DeKalb Jail, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC News that Grundy was released on bond.

Police said the incident is still an "active investigation."

It was not immediately clear whether Grundy has an attorney who can speak on his behalf or the date of his next court appearance.

Uber did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment. The company told Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB that Grundy's access to Uber has been removed and they "stand ready to support law enforcement in their investigation."

