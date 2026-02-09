UK police assess new claims about former Prince Andrew, as Prince William, Kate speak out about Epstein files

Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives for the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

(THAMES VALLEY, England) -- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, is facing new scrutiny over his communications with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The police department in Thames Valley, England, confirmed Monday it is assessing new allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor, a brother of Britain's King Charles III, shared with Epstein confidential reports from a 2010 tour of Southeast Asia he took as Britain's then-envoy for international trade.

"We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures," a Thames Valley Police spokesperson told ABC News Monday.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Monday the palace will support authorities as needed.

“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” the spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. “While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.”

The spokesperson continued, “As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

The new allegations against Andrew come shortly after the U.S. Department of Justice public released 3 million pages of documents related to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minor girls.

Mountbatten-Windsor's name shows up in the documents in his communications with Epstein, including correspondence in 2010 after Epstein concluded a 13-month jail sentence and work release -- the result of a 2008 plea bargain with federal prosecutors in Florida.

The documents also show the two men communicated beyond the time that Mountbatten-Windsor said publicly that he had cut ties with Epstein.

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Mountbatten-Windsor for comment about the documents.

The former prince has repeatedly denied wrongdoing with respect to Epstein.

Last year, Charles ordered that Mountbatten-Windsor, a son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, have his "style, titles and honours," including his "prince" title, removed amid continued fallout from his relationship with Epstein.

ABC News confirmed that Mountbatten-Windsor has also moved out of his longtime royal residence, Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion on the grounds of Windsor Estate, and will now live permanently on the king's privately owned Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, over 100 miles away from his previous home.

As the fallout for Mountbatten-Windsor continues, his nephew and heir to the throne, Prince William, and William's wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, spoke out publicly for the first time Monday about the latest release of Epstein-related documents.

Ahead of William's arrival in Saudi Arabia for an official visit, a Kensington Palace spokesperson released a statement, saying, "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."

Buckingham Palace has so far not commented publicly on the latest Epstein documents.

Charles, as well as his wife Queen Camilla and younger brother Prince Edward, have each faced questions about the Epstein documents from onlookers at public engagements over the past week.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.