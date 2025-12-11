Ukraine hands revised 20-point peace plan proposal to US, official says

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine president, during a meeting at Downing Street in London, UK, on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (Tolga Akmen/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces shot down at least 287 Ukrainian drones overnight into Thursday morning, soon after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previewed more meetings with foreign partners regarding a possible peace deal.

Forty of the drones were shot down over the Moscow region, 32 of which the Defense Ministry said were "flying toward Moscow."

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in posts to Telegram that emergency services had been dispatched to several sites where falling drone debris was reported.

A spokesperson for Rosaviatsiya, Russia's federal air transport agency, said in posts to Telegram that temporary flight restrictions were introduced at all four of Moscow's airports.

The latest exchanges came soon after Zelenskyy said his negotiating team was "finalizing work on the 20 points of a fundamental document that could define the parameters for ending the war."

Zelenskyy was referring to the 20-point peace settlement proposal that Ukrainian, U.S. and European leaders have been working on for several weeks.

A Ukrainian official close to the peace talks told ABC News on Thursday morning that Ukraine had handed the U.S. a revised 20-point peace plan.

The official noted that the revised plan contains "some new ideas" regarding territories and control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"This is not a new version, it is the same 20 points, only some of them have been slightly rethought," the official said.

Ukrainian and American negotiating teams are expected to hold online consultations on Thursday regarding the peace plan, but the main topic will be security guarantees, not the revised points of the plan.

"Right now, there are three documents: the basic 20 points, the security guarantees and the document on the economy and reconstruction," the Ukrainian official told ABC News. "Yesterday, we discussed the economy, today the guarantees."

Russia continued its long-range strike campaign on Ukraine overnight.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 151 drones and three missiles into the country on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, of which 83 drones and two missiles were shot down. Impacts of one missile and 63 drones were reported across 34 locations, the air force said.

Zelenskyy said in a Wednesday social media post that a meeting with the "Coalition of the Willing" -- a group of mostly European leaders backing Ukraine -- was planned for Thursday.

"Ukraine is working swiftly; every visit and every negotiation we conduct always yields practical results for our defense and for our resilience," Zelenskyy wrote.

