Ukraine-Russia talks set for Wednesday in Turkey, Zelenskyy confirms

Viacheslav Onyshchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams will again meet in Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed, for the first such meeting since President Donald Trump set a 50-day deadline for a ceasefire to be reached.

In his nightly video address on Monday, Zelenskyy said he spoke with Rustem Umerov -- the former defense minister who is now heading Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council -- on Monday, to discuss upcoming prisoner swaps and the next round of talks with Moscow.

"Umerov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday," the president said. "More details will follow tomorrow."

Russia's state TASS news agency, meanwhile, quoted a source in Turkey who also said the talks would be held on Wednesday. The state-owned RIA news agency -- also quoting a source -- said the negotiations would stretch over Thursday and Friday.

This week's meeting will be the third recent round of talks between the two combatants, previous meetings having been held in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2. Before that, the two sides had not met directly since the opening weeks of Russia's full-scale invasion, which began in February 2022.

The May and June talks led to the exchange of thousands of prisoners of war and the remains of dead soldiers, but any breakthrough on a ceasefire or eventual peace deal has proved elusive -- despite continued pressure from the Trump administration.

The White House is pushing for an immediate ceasefire, a stance backed by Ukraine. But Russia has so far dodged committing to the proposal, with President Vladimir Putin saying various issues need to be addressed before the fighting can be paused.

Trump has appeared in recent months increasingly frustrated by Russia's intransigence, plus by its nightly drone and missile strikes across Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Trump set a 50-day deadline for Moscow to agree to a ceasefire, threatening fresh sanctions and tariffs if it failed to do so. Trump also announced new military support for Kyiv, with a particular focus on strengthening Ukraine's anti-drone and anti-missile defenses.

On Monday, Zelenskyy said Kyiv's goals from the coming talks would be "the return of prisoners, the return of children who were abducted by Russia and the preparation of the leaders' meeting," the last referring to his repeated offers of an in-person meeting with Putin.

In a Tuesday social media post, Zelenskyy said Umerov will lead the Ukrainian delegation. Representatives from Ukrainian intelligence, its Foreign Ministry and the president's office will also attend, he said.

"Our position is fully transparent," Zelenskyy said. "Ukraine never wanted this war and it is Russia that must end the war that it started."

On Sunday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed Trump's ultimatum -- issued earlier this month -- for Russia to agree to a ceasefire within 50 days or face more sanctions.

"Everyone is already used to his rather tough and straightforward rhetoric," Peskov told journalists. "At the same time, he confirms his intentions to do everything possible to contribute to peaceful settlement."

"In fact, President Putin has repeatedly spoken about his desire to transfer Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful route as soon as possible," Peskov added. "This is a long process, it requires effort, and it is not easy. And, most likely, more and more people in Washington understand this."

As to a possible meeting between Trump and Putin, Peskov replied, "It is possible, and over time it will definitely happen. It is necessary."

"Perhaps it will be necessary for the fixation of some major agreements, which will be achieved over time, after a huge amount of work has been done," he continued. "But this time has not yet come. This work is yet to be done."

"Russia is ready to move fast," Peskov said. "The main thing for us is to achieve our goals. Our goals are clear, obvious, they do not change. But the process depends not only on us."

Expectations for this week's talks are not high in Ukraine, according to Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and the chair of the body's foreign affairs committee.

"I don't expect anything serious from these negotiations," Merezhko told ABC News.

"In my opinion, Russia will be using these negotiations to prolong offensive operations during summer," he added. "Putin has not given up his goal to subjugate the whole of Ukraine and is not interested in serious negotiations."

"Putin will use these 50 days to the maximum," Merezhko added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.