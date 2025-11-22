Ukraine says peace talks ‘will take place in the coming days’

Utku Ucrak/Anadolu via Getty Images

(KYIV and LONDON) -- Amid a U.S.-proposed plan to end Russia's nearly four-year war in Ukraine, the Office of the President of Ukraine said Saturday that "consultations on steps to end the war will take place in the coming days."

“Yesterday, the President of Ukraine approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation and the directives for the relevant talks," the president's office said in a statement posted on social media. "We anticipate constructive work and are ready to advance as swiftly as possible to achieve a real peace."

“Ukraine never wanted this war and will make every effort to end it with a dignified peace," the statement continued. "Ukraine will never be an obstacle for peace, and the representatives of the Ukrainian state will defend legitimate interests of the Ukrainian people and the foundations of European security. We are grateful for our European partners’ willingness to help.”

In another statement posted on social media Saturday, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, said "we are starting consultations between high-ranking officials of Ukraine and the United States on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement in Switzerland."

Earlier this week, the White House presented Kyiv with a new 28-point peace plan drawn up in coordination with Moscow that contains conditions that are widely seen in Ukraine as effectively demanding the country's capitulation.

U.S. Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll and Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George led an American delegation to Kyiv on Wednesday, with a U.S. official confirming to ABC News that the group was read in on the new peace plan. The U.S. military officials are the most senior delegation to visit Ukraine since President Donald Trump took office in January.

A U.S. official told ABC News Saturday that a U.S. delegation including Driscoll, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and envoy Steve Witkoff will meet in Geneva, Switzerland, with a Ukrainian delegation.

Additionally, the official said there are plans for the U.S. delegation to hold a separate meeting with a Russian delegation. No details were provided about the location of the planned meeting with the Russians.

"Since the first days of the war, we have taken one, extremely simple position: Ukraine needs peace," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Friday evening address. "And a real peace -- one that will not be broken by a third invasion."

Driscoll met with Zelenskyy for an hour on Thursday and discussed "a collaborative plan to achieve peace in Ukraine," according to a U.S. official.

"This is a comprehensive plan to end the war," the official said of the plan, which was described as a collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine.

The plan includes a number of maximalist demands that the Kremlin has long demanded and that have been previously dismissed as non-starters for Kyiv, including that Ukraine cut its armed forced by more than half and cede swaths of territory not yet occupied by Russia, according to a Ukrainian official.

Ukraine would also be forbidden from possessing long-range weapons, while Moscow would retain virtually all the territory it has occupied -- and receive some form of recognition of its 2014 seizure of Crimea under the latest proposed U.S. plan.

