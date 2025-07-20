Ukrainian drones attack Moscow as Zelenskyy suggests fresh ceasefire talks

Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Russia's Defense Ministry on Sunday claimed to have shot down at least 26 Ukrainian drones over the Moscow region, as both sides continued their long-range strike campaigns despite Kyiv suggesting a resumption of bilateral ceasefire talks this week.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow said in posts to Telegram that 132 Ukrainian drones were downed overnight and into Sunday afternoon. The interceptions took place over at least nine Russian regions plus occupied Crimea and the Black Sea, according to the ministry.

The latest attack prompted restrictions at all four of Moscow's international airports, according to Telegram posts by Artem Korenyako, a spokesperson for Russia's federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya. Korenyako said that least 134 aircraft were diverted to alternate airports amid the disruption.

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Counter-Disinformation Center operating as part of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, wrote on Telegram, "The most effective story is the paralysis of Russia's air traffic."

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said early Sunday that at least 21 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the capital region since 6 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Among them was one drone downed in Zelenograd, around 20 miles northwest of central Moscow. Russian Telegram channels reported that the wreckage of the drone fell in a residential area and set fire to cars.

"Emergency services are working at the crash site in Zelenograd," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram. "All necessary measures are being taken. According to preliminary information, there are no serious injuries or casualties."

Ukraine's air force, meanwhile, reported 57 Russian drones launched into the country overnight. Twenty-five drones were downed or otherwise suppressed, the air force said, with 32 drones impacting in 10 locations and debris falling in six locations.

July has seen both sides expand long-range drone strikes amid stalled ceasefire talks and despite continued pressure from President Donald Trump's administration.

Zelenskyy said in a post to Telegram on Saturday that Kyiv had proposed new talks to be held this week, as both sides continue work on a prisoner exchange agreement reached at previous rounds of talks held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Rustem Umerov, who last week was moved from his role as defense minister to serve as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, "reported that he has proposed another meeting with the Russian side for next week," Zelenskyy wrote.

"The pace of negotiations must be increased," the president said. "Everything must be done to achieve a ceasefire. And the Russian side must stop hiding from decisions."

"Prisoner exchanges. Return of children. End to the killings. And a meeting at the level of leaders is needed to truly ensure peace -- a really lasting one," Zelenskyy said. "Ukraine is ready for such a meeting."

Also on Sunday, Zelenskyy said in a post to X that he received a report from Commander-in-Chief Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi on issues including "our long-range strikes, particularly the frequency and effectiveness of deep strikes."

"Russian logistics must suffer significantly in response to Russia prolonging this war," Zelenskyy wrote.

