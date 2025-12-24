Ukrainian drones attack Moscow, Russia says, as Zelenskyy says Kyiv ready for deal

Recruits crawl a designated distance with combat gear under the supervision of instructors during the zero day of basic combined arms training with the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade at an improvised training ground in Ukraine, on December 12, 2025 (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform) (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he believes the U.S. "wants to reach a final agreement," to end the war in Ukraine, with Kyiv offering its full backing for a peace deal.

"We sense that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side, there is full cooperation," Zelenskyy said. "Ukraine has never been, and will never be, an obstacle to peace."

Ukraine and Russia continued their nightly exchange of long-range drones overnight into Wednesday. Russia's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that its forces downed at least 195 Ukrainian drones, including five over Moscow region of which two were "flying toward" the capital.

Russia's federal air transport agency, Rosaviatsiya, said flight restrictions were introduced at two of Moscow's four international airports -- Domodedovo and Vnukovo -- during the attacks. Restrictions were also put in place at airports in Volgograd, Yaroslavl, Orenburg, Ufa and Orsk, Rosaviatsiya said.

Ukraine's air force, meanwhile, said Russia launched 116 drones into the country overnight, of which 60 were shot down or suppressed. Forty-eight drones impacted across 19 locations, the air force said.

On Tuesday night, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian repair crews were working to restore power after a major Russian drone and missile strike on Monday night. "Throughout the day, repair crews have been working at energy facilities -- putting in maximum effort to ensure that Ukrainians have electricity for Christmas," Zelenskyy said.

"Of course, the Russians are trying to ruin this holiday, this sacred day, as well. No surprise there," Zelenskyy added.

At a briefing in Kyiv with journalists on Tuesday, Zelenskyy revealed details of the 20-point peace plan negotiated with the U.S. which is now being reviewed by Moscow.

Zelenskyy told reporters that said all sides were "much closer" to finalizing the documents. Kyiv expects to receive a response from Moscow on Wednesday, Zelenskyy added.

The proposed framework includes security guarantees from the U.S., NATO and European partners, though territorial questions remain unresolved. Under the draft plan, Ukraine would hold a presidential election as soon as possible after any deal is signed.

Zelenskyy said the deal would see Article-5-style security guarantees kick in if Russia attacks the country again, even without Ukrainian NATO membership. Zelenskyy again stressed that Kyiv rejected any ban on joining the alliance -- a key Russian demand.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on recent U.S. contacts.

"We now intend to formulate our future position based on the information received by the head of state and continue our contacts in the very near future through the existing channels that are currently operational," Peskov said, as quoted by the state-run Tass news agency.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, meanwhile, said Moscow and Washington have "significant similarities" in their positions on a possible settlement.

