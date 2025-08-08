UN says Israel’s planned Gaza City military offensive ‘must be immediately halted’

People are seen in smoke after Israel targeted the area near Abbas Junction in western Gaza City, Gaza on August 08, 2025/Khames Alrefi/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- On the heels of Israel's security cabinet approving plans to occupy Gaza City, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said “this further escalation will result in more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction,” according to a statement released Friday morning.

Turk called for the offensive to be “immediately halted.”

“The Israeli Government’s plan for a complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza strip must be immediately halted,” Turk said. “It runs contrary to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must bring its occupation to an end as soon as possible, to the realisation of the agreed two-State solution and to the right of Palestinians to self-determination.”

Family members of hostages and other protesters gathered in front of the building where the Israeli cabinet was in session to protest Netanyahu’s current proposal to occupy all of Gaza, calling the move a “death sentence” for the remaining hostages in a statement from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters.

“For a year and ten months we’ve been trying to believe that everything is being done to bring them back - you have failed. Now it’s necessary to do the one thing the government hasn’t yet done - put a comprehensive deal on the table that will bring them all home together," said Anat Angrest, mother of hostage Matan Angrest.

Israel’s plan for an expansion of military operations comes amid international condemnation of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

"The Security Cabinet has approved the Prime Minister's proposal for the defeat of Hamas," the Israeli prime minister's office said in a statement released on Thursday. "The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] will prepare for the takeover of Gaza City while ensuring the provision of humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones."

Turk, however, said that the potential escalation will only lead to more problems in the region. leading to, what he says, "senseless destruction and atrocity crimes.”

“The war in Gaza must end now. And Israelis and Palestinians must be allowed to live side by side in peace,” said Turk. “Instead of intensifying this war, the Israeli Government should put all its efforts into saving the lives of Gaza’s civilians by allowing the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid. The hostages must be immediately and unconditionally released by Palestinian armed groups. Palestinians arbitrarily detained by Israel must also be immediately and unconditionally released.”

In a Fox News interview earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said repeatedly that he does not want to “govern Gaza,” but he wants to “hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threating,” Israel.

Hamas, responding to the Fox News interview, said in a statement that “Netanyahu’s statements represent a blatant reversal of the negotiation process and clearly expose the real motives behind his withdrawal from the latest round of talks, despite us nearing a final agreement.”

On Sunday, an Israeli official told ABC News that Netanyahu was pushing to expand the military operation in Gaza on the grounds that he felt Hamas is not interested in reaching a new ceasefire deal under which surviving hostages could be released.

When asked about the possible expansion of the campaign in Gaza, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Tuesday, "Reporting is one thing. Real plans might be another. We are not in the business of interpreting statements from foreign governments when and if they're made."

"We do remain focused on freeing the hostages, including the remains of two Americans, and ensuring that Hamas never rules Gaza again," Bruce said.

