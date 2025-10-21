Undocumented immigrant, officer hurt in shooting during targeted enforcement stop

Luke Barr, ABC News
October 21, 2025
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Los Angeles, Oct. 21, 2025. KABC

(LOS ANGELES) -- An undocumented immigrant and a law enforcement officer were wounded when officers fired shots during a targeted enforcement traffic stop in Los Angeles, according to a Department of Homeland Security official.

The immigrant had allegedly tried to "evade arrest" by using his car to ram a law enforcement vehicle, which prompted the officers to fire "defensive shots," striking him in the elbow, the DHS official said.

A law enforcement officer was also struck in the hand by a ricochet bullet, the official said. Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News the officer was a U.S. marshal. 

Both were taken to the hospital, the official said.

DHS said the undocumented immigrant "had previously escaped from custody."

"Resisting arrest puts the safety of illegal aliens, law enforcement, and the public at risk," the official said.

