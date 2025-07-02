UNH Announces $12 Million Budget Cut
Thanks to a decrease in federal funding, University of New Hampshire is planning 12-million-dollars in budget cuts.
The school president says lower anticipated admission also played a role in this decision.
There’s no word yet on the impact that cuts could have on student tuition.
One college admissions expert says there are still some options available for people struggling to afford a higher education. They include talking with the financial aid office and looking into if a community college would be cheaper.