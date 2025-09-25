UNH Contributes To NASA SpaceX Launch

UNH Contributes To NASA SpaceX Launch
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 25, 2025

NASA has launched a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying satellites with University of New Hampshire-built instruments to study solar and space weather.

The UNH team built two instruments to help scientists track how solar storms affect Earth and space.

The mission carries IMAP, SOLAR-1, and a geocorona observatory, heading about a million miles from Earth.

The project aims to improve forecasts of space weather that can disrupt communications, satellites, GPS, and power systems.

Data from the satellites will help protect astronauts by predicting solar radiation risks

