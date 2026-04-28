UNH Shutting Down Program Enrollment

UNH Shutting Down Program Enrollment
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 28, 2026

The University of New Hampshire is no longer accepting undergraduate enrollment into its nursing program.

The deposit deadline for the fall semester was supposed to be May 1st, but the program has already reached capacity.

More than two-thousand students applied for 110 available seats, a 10-percent jump from last year.

UNH says it is going to expand enrollment in the future.

Those who couldn’t get into the program can pursue a degree in public health or health sciences.

RELATED ARTICLES

Route 11 In Alton Closed

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 28, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

From The NH Statehouse

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 27, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital