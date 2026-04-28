UNH Shutting Down Program Enrollment

The University of New Hampshire is no longer accepting undergraduate enrollment into its nursing program.

The deposit deadline for the fall semester was supposed to be May 1st, but the program has already reached capacity.

More than two-thousand students applied for 110 available seats, a 10-percent jump from last year.

UNH says it is going to expand enrollment in the future.

Those who couldn’t get into the program can pursue a degree in public health or health sciences.