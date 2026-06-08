UNH Survey On AI

UNH Survey On AI
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 8, 2026

A  new study by the University of New Hampshire finds that nearly two-thirds of Granite Staters think artificial intelligence will have a negative effect on the country in the next decade.

According to the study, those in the younger demographic (18 to 34 years old) were particularly pessimistic about AI’s impact. Those aged 65 and older polled more positive.

The study also asked Granite Staters if an AI data center should be built here. The majority oppose it, with 45 percent of respondents saying they oppose any continued plans for data centers in the state.

These numbers come on the heels of a proposed data center in Nottingham being taken off the table after an outpouring of public opposition.

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