Unitil Customers May Have To Deal With Increase

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 2, 2025

Unitil customers could be digging deeper into their wallets if the company has a request approved.

The utility is asking the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission for the authority to increase its distribution rate, which is the cost of delivering electricity to businesses and homes.

If approved, residential customers who use an average of 600 kilowatt-hours per month would see their bills go up by 11 dollars.

Unitil says it needs more money to support increased operating costs.

