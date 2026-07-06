Untimely Death In Peterborough

The NH Attorney General’s office is investigating an incident last night in Peterborough where one man was found dead and another was injured.

The Attorney General’s Office says when first responders arrived at a home on Grove Street, they found a man dead in the driveway with apparent gunshot injuries. Another man, who is a resident of the home, was found inside of the home suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say the incident just involves the two men and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The incident remains under active investigation