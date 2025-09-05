UPDATE FOR THE THUNDER OVER NEW HAMPSHIRE AIR SHOW

September 5, 2025

The Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show has announced that Saturday and Sunday’s schedules at Pease Air National Guard Base have been changed.

Gates will now open at 8 a.m., and opening ceremonies and flying will begin around 11 a.m. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are tentatively scheduled to begin their demonstration as early as 1:30 p.m., and flying is scheduled to be completed by 3:00 p.m.

Buses will run continuously from the Fox Run Mall beginning at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., but the schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

All parking for Saturday’s show is sold/reserved, but limited parking and some shuttle passes remain available for the Mall at Fox Run for Sunday’s show.

There are also passenger drop-off and bike parking options available.

