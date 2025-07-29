Update on Suspicious Death In Newmarket

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, there is now more information regarding the suspicious death in the town of Newmarket. Last night, officers of the Newmarket Police Department responded to a residence on Maple Street for a welfare check of a resident. Upon entering the home, Newmarket , police discovered 38- year old Kylie Fritz lying on the ground, deceased. She appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.

Today an arrest warrant was issued for 39- year old Stephen Field charging him with one count of Second-Degree Murder for recklessly causing Kylie Fritz’s death, and one count of Falsifying Physical Evidence..

An arraignment is anticipated to be scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9:30am in the 10th Circuit-District Division-Brentwood Court in Brentwood. An autopsy on Kylie Fritz is currently scheduled to take place tomorrow as well.

According to the NH Attorney General’s Office, the charges against Stephen Field are only allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.