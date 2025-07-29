Update on Suspicious Death In Newmarket

Update on Suspicious Death In Newmarket
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 29, 2025

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, there is now more information regarding the suspicious death in the town of  Newmarket.  Last night, officers of the Newmarket Police Department responded to a residence on Maple Street for a welfare check of a resident.  Upon entering the home, Newmarket , police discovered 38- year old Kylie Fritz lying on the ground, deceased.  She appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.

Today an arrest warrant was issued for 39- year old Stephen Field charging him with one count of  Second-Degree Murder for recklessly causing Kylie Fritz’s death, and one count of Falsifying Physical Evidence..

An arraignment is anticipated to be scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9:30am in the 10th Circuit-District Division-Brentwood Court in Brentwood.  An autopsy on Kylie Fritz is currently scheduled to take place tomorrow as well.

According to the NH Attorney General’s Office, the charges against Stephen Field are only allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH Ranked First Nationally For Health Care

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 29, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsConsumer TrendsHealth NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

More Scam Text Messages

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 29, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital