US believes Russia is providing Iran with locations of American troops, sources say

Anne Flaherty and Beatrice Peterson, ABC News
March 6, 2026
An F-35C Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, launches from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 3, 2026.

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. believes that Russia has been providing Iran the locations of American troops in the Middle East, including aircraft and ships, according to two people familiar with the intelligence.

The alleged assistance, first reported by The Washington Post, is alarming because it would enable the Iranians to target specific locations with ballistic missiles and drones, putting U.S. service members at risk.

When asked about the aid to Iran, an intelligence official confirmed that the U.S. believes Russia is supplying Tehran intelligence, but did not say exactly what type of information was being shared. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not deny the report on Friday, instead saying it didn't matter because the U.S. was still winning the war.

"It clearly is not making a difference with respect to the military operations in Iran because we are completely decimating them," Leavitt told reporters on Friday.

Leavitt added that the U.S. is achieving the military objectives of this operation, including destroying some 30 ships and crippling Iran's ability to launch ballistic missiles.

"And that is going to continue because the United States military is the best and most, most lethal fighting force in the world," she said.

Six U.S. service members were killed March 1 during an Iranian drone attack on a base in Kuwait. At least 10 other troops have been severely wounded in operations across the region.

The CIA declined to comment. The Defense Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia has not addressed the allegations. But Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said previously that Iran hasn't asked for help.

"Our consistent position is well known to everyone, and there is no change," Peskov said at a press briefing.

ABC News' Cindy Smith contributed to this report.

