US embassy in Syria tells Americans to leave, warns of ‘potential imminent attacks’

(LONDON) -- The American embassy in Syria has warned all U.S. citizens to leave the country due to "the increased possibility of attacks" during the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of March, which marks the end of Ramadan in the Muslim world.

The embassy posted a notice to its website late on Friday cautioning citizens of potential attacks targeting "embassies, international organizations and Syrian public institutions" in the Syrian capital Damascus.

"Methods of attack could include, but are not limited to, individual attackers, armed gunmen, or the use of explosive devices," the embassy notice said. "Leave Syria now," it added.

The State Department's current travel advisory for Syria is at level 4 -- its highest alert meaning Americans are advised not to travel to the country for any reason.

"This advisory remains in effect due to the significant risks of terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, hostage-taking, armed conflict and unjust detention," the embassy said in its latest notice.

The U.S. embassy in Damascus suspended operations in 2012 shortly after civil war erupted between former President Bashar Assad's regime and a patchwork of rebel groups. Assad was deposed late last year by a collection of opposition forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group. HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa is now Syria's interim president.

"The U.S. government is unable to provide any routine or emergency consular services to U.S. citizens in Syria," the embassy wrote. "The Czech Republic serves as the protecting power for U.S. interests in Syria."

"U.S. citizens in Syria who are in need of emergency assistance should contact the U.S. Interests Section of the Embassy of the Czech Republic," it added.

