US fighter jet shoots down Iranian drone approaching US aircraft carrier

Politics News
Luis Martinez, ABC News
February 3, 2026
Sailors and marines man the rail as the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is guided by tugboats in San Diego Bay as it returns to its homeport of Naval Air Station North Island after a 5-month deployment to the Middle East on December 20, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- A U.S. fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone as it approached the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command. Earlier in the day, a Navy destroyer came to the assistance of a U.S.-flagged tanker that was harassed by multiple Iranian small boats as it transited the Strait of Hormuz.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Military stands down troops ordered to prep to deploy to Minneapolis

Steven Beynon, ABC News
Feb. 3, 2026
Politics News

Judge blocks administration from ending TPS protections for more than 350,000 Haitian immigrants

Laura Romero, ABC News
Feb. 3, 2026
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital