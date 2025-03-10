US-flagged oil tanker collides with container ship in North Sea

Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A Portuguese container ship has collided with a U.S.-flagged oil tanker while the tanker was anchored in the North Sea, on the eastern coast of England, with both ships catching on fire, according to officials.

"HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire resulting in fires aboard both vessels," the U.K. coast guard said in a statement.

The U.S. ship was identified as the Stena Immaculate, while the Portuguese-flagged container ship was identified as the Solong. Both ships were abandoned by their crews.

All crew members of Stena Immaculate have been rescued, Lena Alvling, a spokesperson for the Swedish shipowner Stena Bulk, told ABC News.

It is unclear if all crew members of the Solong have been accounted for yet.

Thirty-two people were injured in the incident and transported to a nearby hospital, according to Port of Grimsby East CEO Martyn Boyers.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. UTC, while the Crowley-managed Stena Immaculate tanker was anchored about 10 miles off the North Sea coast near Hull, England, according to Crowley.

A cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel ruptured and multiple explosions occurred onboard the tanker, Crowley said.

Crowley is "actively working with public agencies to contain the fire and secure the vessel," the company said in a statement.

"Our first priority is the safety of the people and environment," it added.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, Boyers said.

He noted that there was likely fog in the area at the time of the incident.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch said it has deployed a team to Grimsby, adding, "Our team of inspectors and support staff are gathering evidence and undertaking a preliminary assessment of the accident to determine our next steps."

A coast guard helicopter has been sent, as well as a fixed-wing aircraft, several lifeboats and vessels with firefighting capabilities, the coast guard said.

"The incident remains ongoing and an assessment of the likely counter pollution response required is being enacted," the coast guard said in a statement.

Wildlife charity Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said it is closely following the "deeply concerning incident" to see if there is any pollution into the North Sea. The region features the Humber Estuary, home to protected bird colonies. There are also "significant numbers" of Atlantic grey seals in the area, the group said.

"If pollution spillage enters the Humber, this could potentially be devasting for the wildlife of the estuary, including important fish stocks and tens of thousands of overwintering and migrating birds who use the mud flats," Martin Slater, director of operations at the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said in a statement.

