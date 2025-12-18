US launches new strike on alleged drug boat, bringing total death toll to 99

National News
David Brennan and Chris Boccia, ABC News
December 18, 2025

LONDON -- U.S. Southern Command announced on Wednesday that American forces struck another alleged drug vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing four people the command described as "narco-terrorists."

Wednesday's strike was the 26th since such operations began on Sept. 2. The total death toll as reported by the Pentagon now stands at 99 people.

SOUTHCOM said the "lethal kinetic strike" was launched at the direction of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the statement added. "A total of four male narco-terrorists were killed, and no U.S. military forces were harmed."

A video posted alongside the statement showed a vessel in motion before it was hit by an explosion. The video then cut to show a stationary vessel on fire.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

