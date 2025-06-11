US military can temporarily detain protesters in Los Angeles, commander says

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) -- The commander overseeing military operations in Los Angeles said Wednesday that troops deployed to the city can temporarily detain individuals but cannot make arrests, clarifying their authority amid ongoing protests.

"On federal orders, these soldiers do not conduct law enforcement operations like arrests or search and seizure," Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman told reporters during a morning briefing. "They are strictly used for the protection of federal personnel as they conduct their operations."

Sherman, who leads Task Force 51 -- a deployable command post for routine and contingency operations -- is coordinating the deployment of 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines to Los Angeles. The deployment marks a significant escalation in the federal response to protests that began after recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations across Los Angeles.

Currently, 2,000 National Guard members are actively performing operations in the city, with an additional 2,000 troops scheduled to complete their mobilization and begin training by Thursday afternoon, Sherman said.

The 700 Marines, deployed from Twentynine Palms, California, are currently undergoing specialized training at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, approximately 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Sherman described the two-day training as "extensive," focusing on crowd control tactics that are outside their typical duties.

"This is stuff that we do not usually do," Sherman acknowledged, noting that while the Marines are trained to use weapons for personal protection, their primary role will be crowd control and protecting federal facilities.

About 1,000 Guard members have already participated in operations protecting federal buildings and personnel, according to Sherman. He emphasized that while troops can temporarily detain individuals, they must wait for law enforcement officers to make actual arrests.

The deployment faces legal challenges, with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Gov. Gavin Newsom filing a lawsuit challenging the federal government's authority to deploy troops without state coordination. The lawsuit argues that the deployment violates state sovereignty and the 10th Amendment of the Constitution.

President Donald Trump accused Newsom of not protecting ICE officers "in a timely manner" and said the officers were "attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists."

When asked about the legal challenge, Sherman responded, "That's beyond my scope. I'm here to run operations."

Sherman stressed that the military's mission is specifically focused on protecting federal agencies, their personnel, and facilities in areas where demonstrations have occurred. "We are strictly there to help them do their job and to protect them," he said.

