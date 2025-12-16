US military conducts 3 more alleged drug boat strikes in the Pacific, killing 8: SOUTHCOM

National News
ABC News
December 16, 2025
The U.S. military said on Monday it struck three more alleged drug boats in the Eastern Pacific, leaving eight dead. (U.S. Southern Command)

(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. military said on Monday it struck three more alleged drug boats in the Eastern Pacific, leaving eight dead.

In a post on X, the military's Southern Command said the strikes were made at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking," the post said.

Officials said a total of eight "male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions," three in the first alleged drug boat, two in the second and three in the third.

Southern Command shared a video that appeared to show the strikes on the vessels.

The military action on Monday marks the latest in a string of deadly strikes in the Pacific, with the Trump administration having killed at least 95 people in 25 strikes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

2nd doctor to be sentenced in connection with Matthew Perry’s ketamine death

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Dec. 16, 2025
National News

As Brown University shooting manhunt continues, FBI offers reward for info leading to conviction

Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
Dec. 16, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital