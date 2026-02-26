US mortgage rates drop below 6% for the 1st time in nearly 4 years

Business News
Taylor Dunn, ABC News
February 26, 2026
In an aerial view, two-story single family homes line the streets of neighborhood on January 13, 2026 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage dropped below 6% for the first time in nearly four years, according to new data from Freddie Mac.

Rates have been hovering around 6% this year and averaged 6.76% last February.

"For the first time in three and a half years, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped into the 5% range, falling even lower than last week's milestone,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in a statement. "This rate, combined with the improving availability of homes for sale, is meaningful and will drive more potential buyers into the market for spring homebuying season.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

US mortgage rates drop below 6% for the 1st time in nearly 4 years

Taylor Dunn, ABC News
Feb. 26, 2026
Business News

US mortgage rates drop below 6% for the 1st time in nearly 4 years

Taylor Dunn, ABC News
Feb. 26, 2026
Business News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital