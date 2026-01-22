US, Russia and Ukraine to hold trilateral talks in UAE, Zelenskyy says

Politics News
ABC News
January 22, 2026

(WASHINGTON) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States are expected to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

"I think that it will be the first trilateral meeting in Emirates. It will be tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Zelenskyy said as he spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

