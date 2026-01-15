US seizes 6th tanker in the Caribbean

Luke Barr, ABC News
January 15, 2026
Motor Tanker Veronica is seized in the Caribbean by U.S. Coast Guard tactical team, Jan. 15, 2026. U.S. Southern Command

(WASHINGTON) -- The United States seized another tanker in the Caribbean Thursday morning, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced -- saying in a social media post that the vessel was "operating in defiance of President Trump's established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the seizure in an X post along with video of the operation, which she said happened without incident.

"Early this morning, a Coast Guard tactical team conducted a pre-dawn boarding and seizure of Motor Tanker Veronica in the Caribbean," she said.

"As another sanctioned ghost fleet tanker, Motor Tanker Veronica had previously passed through Venezuelan waters, and was operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean," she added.

The U.S. Southern Command said the Marines and sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear launched from USS Gerald R. Ford and "apprehended Motor/Tanker Veronica without incident."

This is the sixth tanker linked to Venezuela boarded by U.S. troops in the last several weeks, following growing escalations between the U.S. and Venezuela.

The tanker's seizure comes less than two weeks after U.S. military forces captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wifewho are facing federal charges including narcoterrorism conspiracy and conspiracy to import cocaine. Both Maduro and his wife have entered not guilty pleas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

