US seizing another ship in the Caribbean: Sources

National News
Luis Martinez and Katherine Faulders, ABC News
December 20, 2025
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is currently interdicting a sanctioned vessel off the coast of Venezuela in international waters of the Caribbean Sea, according to three U.S. officials.

No further details were available as to the name of the ship or where exactly the operation is taking place.

This is the second sanctioned vessel seized by the United States. On Dec. 10, an elite U.S. Coast Guard tactical operations team, with the support of U.S. Navy helicopters, boarded and seized The Skipper, an oil tanker sanctioned for being part of an illicit oil operation involving Venezuela.

Reuters was first to report that a second sanctioned vessel is currently being seized by the Coast Guard.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blue Origin sends person using a wheelchair to space for the 1st time

Matthew Glasser and Patricio Chile, ABC News
Dec. 20, 2025
National News

3 police officers shot ‘without warning’ while responding to domestic call in Rochester

Jon Haworth, ABC News
Dec. 20, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital