US to suspend visa processing for 75 countries starting next week

Donald Trump during the signing of executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, September 19, 2025. Trump signed a two executive orders establishing the "Trump Gold Card" and introducing a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas. The "Trump Gold Card" is a visa program that allows foreign nationals permanent residency and a pathway to U.S. citizenship. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The State Department is freezing immigrant visa processing for 75 countries in an effort to clamp down on applicants it deems likely to become a public charge.

The directive instructs embassies and consulates to halt decisions beginning Jan. 21 while the department reassesses its vetting procedures under existing immigration law, according to an internal memo first reported by Fox News Digital.

The effort comes months before the United States is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup with nearly 2 million tickets sold to fans around the world. The Trump administration previously said "any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling to the World Cup" would be exempt from travel bans.

The suspension of immigrant visas will not apply to applicants seeking non-immigrant visas, or temporary tourist or business visas, who make up the vast majority of visa seekers, the State Department said. As such, the suspensions announced would not apply for those seeking to travel to the World Cup in the U.S. this summer.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the agency is pausing immigrant visa processing for the 75 countries.

"The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America’s immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people," State Department principal deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott said in statement Wednesday. "The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people."

Countries affected by the pause include Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand and Yemen, according to the internal memo. The full list of countries was not immediately available, but ABC News has reached out to the State Department for more information.

"Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits," Pigott added Wednesday in the statement.

Notably, Somalia has drawn scrutiny from the Trump administration in recent days following reports of fraud in Minnesota's social services system. A self-proclaimed independent journalist posted a video last month alleging child care fraud in Minneapolis' Somali communities. Several state and local officials have disputed the accuracy of the video, and authorities said at the time none of the centers featured in the video were accused of fraud.

Federal authorities are investigating the allegations in the state's social services system, while Minnesota officials have disputed the claims of fraud.

President Donald Trump recently criticized Somali immigrants, describing them as "garbage" and saying he doesn't want them in the United States during a Cabinet meeting last month.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it would end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalis in March, effectively forcing as many as 2,400 people out of the U.S., despite the president's remarks last month that Somalia was "barely a country."

In November, the State Department circulated a cable to consular offices worldwide directing staff to apply stricter screening measures under the “public charge” provision.

Under the guidance, officers are required to deny visas to applicants considered likely to depend on public assistance.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.