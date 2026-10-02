USNH Launches Free Tuition Program For New Hampshire Families Making Up To 100K
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
A college education could soon be more affordable for some families in New Hampshire.
Starting next fall, the University System of New Hampshire will cover tuition for eligible in-state students thanks to the New Hampshire Promise program.
It applied to full-time first year students and qualifying transfers at the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University and Keene State College.
Housing, food, books, and other fees aren’t covered.